As millennials and gen Zers start having kids, some are questioning a long-standing tradition of piercing a child's ears at birth. Growing up, not having my ears pierced often left me feeling like the odd one out. In Puerto Rican culture, many parents pierce their children's ears shortly after they're born. It was often a rite of passage, and being without my own pair seemed to confuse some people. I was often asked why my mother didn't pierce my ears when I was younger, and I never exactly had an answer for them; it was just a decision my mother chose not to make for me. Sometimes, I would flip the question back on them, asking why they chose to make that decision for their child. The most common answers were that parents didn't want their baby girl to be mistaken for a boy, or that it was simply tradition.