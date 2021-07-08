Thoughts on Arch Manning's summertime visit schedule

Arch Manning is the nation's No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. One would have to be living under a rock to not already know that, especially if you are an Ole Miss fan. Arch Manning, of course, is the grandson of Ole Miss legend Archie Manning and the nephew of famous uncles Eli and Peyton Manning. His father, Cooper Manning, was once a promising young wide receiver at Ole Miss.