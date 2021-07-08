Cancel
Dow falls 259 points as Delta variant sparks recovery concerns

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 13 days ago
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 259 points Thursday as U.S. markets dipped amid refreshed concerns over COVID-19's impact on the economy. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 260 points on Thursday amid renewed concerns about economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blue-chip index dropped 259.86 points, or 0.75% at the end of trading, while the broad S&P 500 slid 0.86% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.72% after both indexes set new records on Wednesday.

"The market has been in one of those 'Goldilocks' stretches when economic growth was accelerating while inflation and interest rates remained low. Increased COVID cases, particularly Delta variants have caused concerns that economic acceleration will slow," Timothy Lesko of Granite Investment Advisors said, according to CNBC. "A few weeks ago the porridge was too hot, now it seems it is too cold. With markets at all time highs and some valuations stretched there is little room for economic slowdown in this market."

Companies that would benefit from a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic suffered Thursday as Carnival fell 1.52% and Royal Caribbean dipped 1.28%, while Delta Air Lines stock fell 1.08%.

Disney slipped 0.012% Thursday but remained below its 50-day line in the past three months and about 14% down from an early March peak.

Tech stocks also declined Thursday after pushing markets to new heights the day prior. Facebook stock fell 1.38%, while Google's parent company, Alphabet, dropped 1.13%, Apple declined 0.92% and Microsoft slid 0.9%.

Amazon stock reversed early losses and closed the day up 0.94%.

Thursday's losses came as Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga placed Tokyo under a new state of emergency and Olympic organizers said all fans will be banned from the delayed Summer Games.

Markets also reacted to concerns of the Delta variant of the virus. U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this week renewed his vaccination push after failing to meet his goal of 70% of all adults to have at least one dose by Independence Day.

Investors reacted to a Labor Department report stating 373,000 workers filed initial claims last week, an increase of 2,000 claims over the previous week, exceeding economists' predictions of 350,000 claims.

UPI News

UPI News

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.84% to $347.99. The...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks climb on Wall St gains as company earnings roll in

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight, Wall...
Stockserienewsnow.com

Dow surges 550 points after biggest drop of the year

Stocks rallied Tuesday, rebounding from a miserable trading session at the start of the week when the Dow logged its worst day since October. After rising moderately at the New York opening bell, the rally picked up pace for the rest of the session. The Dow closed up 1.6%, or some 550 points, marking its best day in a month. However, the gains didn't pare all of the 726-point loss the index incurred Monday.
StocksPosted by
WSB Radio

Stocks regain much of the ground they lost a day earlier

Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday, making up much of the ground they lost a day earlier when worries flared about spreading cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19. The comeback was the latest rebound following a pullback as investors continue to try and assess how badly rising infections...
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher after Monday's decline

Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory on Tuesday. Defensive sectors post strong gains after the opening bell. After suffering heavy losses on Monday, major equity indexes managed to open modestly higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% on the day at 34,110, the S&P 500 was rising 0.3% at 4,270 and the Nasdaq Composite was posting small gains at 14,560.
POTUSCBS News

Fears over another wave of COVID-19 in U.S. rattle stock markets

Stock markets tumbled Monday with the Dow seeing its worst day since last October. As fears over another wave of COVID-19 rattled the markets, President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and tried to calm concerns about inflation. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joins CBSN AM to discuss.
StocksForexTV.com

Dow tumbles 500 points, on pace for worst drop in a month as stock market slammed by worries about COVID’s delta variant

Stock benchmarks skidded sharply lower Monday, with concerns about the global spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 getting much of the blame as investors prepared for another big week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 526 points, or 1.4%, lower at 24,192; the S&P 500 index traded 1.2% down at 4,276, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.1% at 14,261. In corporate news, Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings said Monday that it was abandoning a deal to buy a 10% stake in Universal Music Group, citing regulatory and shareholder concerns.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow futures slump over 300 points on reopening concerns

U.S. stock futures slumped on Monday morning, with reopening concerns triggered by new cases at the Olympic village ahead of the opening ceremony, and new restrictions imposed on travel to France by the U.K., which separately reduced its coronavirus rules for England. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 300 points, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts also were down. The Nikkei 225 dropped 1.3% in Tokyo, and the Stoxx Europe 600 slumped 1.8% in mid-morning trade.
StocksPosted by
The Oregonian

Stock market sinking as COVID fears grow around the world

Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to Sydney that the worsening pandemic in hotspots around the world will derail what’s been a strong economic recovery. The S&P 500 was 1.9% lower in morning trading, after setting a record high just a week earlier. In another...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks skid as virus fears shake markets; Dow falls 2.1%

NEW YORK (AP) — Resurgent pandemic worries knocked stocks lower from Wall Street to Tokyo on Monday, fueled by fears that a faster-spreading variant of the virus may upend the economy's strong recovery. The S&P 500 fell 68.67, or 1.6%, to 4,258.49, after setting a record just a week earlier....
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures Fall 370 Points; Rising Covid Cases Weigh on Sentiment

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Monday, continuing last week’s negative tone amid concerns about rising Covid cases while the quarterly corporate earnings season continues. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 370 points, or 1.1%, S&P 500 Futures traded 30 points,...
Public Healthwraltechwire.com

Delta variant blues: Covid fears hammer Dow, S&P, Nasdaq

Despite surging cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 around the world, investors have largely been brushing off the risks, confident that vaccines will allow economic activity to return to normal. But that risk assessment may be changing. Stocks are falling sharply Monday as worries sweep from Wall Street to...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And American Express Lead The DIA Sharply Lower Monday

U.S. indices were trading lower Monday amid renewed COVID-19 concerns, which have weighed on reopening stocks and clouded recovery outlook. The U.S. is also expected to blame China on cyberattacks earlier in the year, which has added to macro uncertainty. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA)...
Stockscommunitynewscorp.com

Cryptos, stocks tumble amid Covid resurgence: Markets are enveloping

Robinhood said bitcoin was its most traded cryptocurrency in 2020. American Airlines Group and Occidental Petroleum both fell around 5%, respectively. Wall Street indices collapsed on Monday as suspicious investors gained access to looming inflationary pressures and fears about increasing Covid cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 900...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Dow Jones Tumbles 863 Points on COVID-19 Surge Fears, on Track for Worst Day in Nine Months

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is down 863 points, or 2.5%, as of 1:14 p.m. EDT on July 19, as investors send travel, banking, and energy company stocks down sharply. Today's sharp sell-off, which is on track to be the Dow's worst day since last October, is happening as cases of COVID-19 surge in the U.S. and around the world, threatening to derail a strong economic recovery.
StocksPosted by
CBS News

Stocks drop on fears COVID variants threaten economy's recovery

From Wall Street to Sydney, stocks are sinking Monday amid worries that rising COVID-19 infections mean the pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world. The S&P 500-stock index fell 1.6% in the first half hour of trading, after setting a record high just a week ago. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped close to its lowest level in five months. It touched 1.21% as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.

