Beschta, who has a doctorate in watershed management, is emeritus professor of forest ecosystems and society at Oregon State University. He lives in Corvallis. Far and wide, Oregon is known as “the beaver state.” We include an image of the beaver, scientifically known as Castor canadensis, on the back of our state flag. Oregon State University extensively promotes a beaver logo throughout the state and across the nation. However, Oregon’s state animal and the ecosystems it helps support are in trouble.