Ottawa County awarded $3.8M in mental health funds
Community Mental Health of Ottawa County (CMH) has been awarded $3,805,542 in federal funds over the next two years to support behavioral health in the area. Funding comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). In addition to increasing access to evidence-based mental health and substance use treatment services, the money will enable CMH to become a Certified Behavioral Health Clinic.www.wgvunews.org
Comments / 0