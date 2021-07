From a paper puzzle book with a pen to a brain training app, there are so many options out there to keep your mind active. No matter your age, these kinds of games are there to help improve mental well-being, as well as prevent damage to the brain through aging. It has been found that brain training is something that can help to improve memory, as well as improve your logic skills, your reactions and responses, as well as other benefits. There is a proven relationship between these kinds of brain training games and cognitive function.