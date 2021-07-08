Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Governor appointed to Biden's Council of Governors

By Baley Champagne
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bhMPu_0arMdZl000

The Biden Administration has appointed Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to the Council of Governors.

According to the White House, the bipartisan council serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the federal government and State governments to better protect the nation from threats to homeland security and all types of hazards.

Edwards will now serve a two-year term on the Council of Governors.

"It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government," said Edwards in his press release, "especially, as we face important issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, improving our physical and cyberinfrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things."

The council, they say, focuses on matters of homeland security; homeland defense; civil support; synchronization and integration of state and federal military activities in the United States; and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard.

According to the White House, federal-state cooperation is critical to protecting communities given the evolving challenges and threats facing our country, which range from extreme weather to domestic and international terrorism to a global pandemic.

The council includes leaders across the federal government: the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau.

Other key federal officials such as the Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are regular participants, they say.

President's Council of Governors:

  • Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair
  • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair
  • Delaware Governor John Carney
  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
  • Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
  • Oregon Governor Kate Brown
  • Utah Governor Spencer Cox
  • Vermont Governor Phil Scott
  • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The nine Governors will join Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on the council.

The Council of Governors will closely coordinate with the Biden-Harris administration to bolster preparedness, resilience and response on behalf of all Americans in times of need, they say.

According to Edwards, "I want to thank President Biden and the White House for trusting me with this role, and I pledge to continue working collaboratively with this administration and building on the strength of our partnerships to improve the lives of Louisianans and the resilience of our nation to global threats."

Comments / 8

KATC News

KATC News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Tim Walz
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Biden Administration#The Council Of Governors#The White House#State#Homeland Security#Intergovernmental Affairs#U S Northern Command#Defense For#The Coast Guard#The National Guard Bureau#Co Chair#Americans#Louisianans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
FEMA
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
PoliticsGonzales Weekly Citizen

Governor’s Council on Rural Revitalization releases report

Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced that the Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization has released its Strategic Plan Report. Established by executive order in February 2020, the council was created to identify the needs and issues facing Louisiana’s vital rural communities, as well as solutions to removing any barriers that prohibit them from being more productive, healthy and attractive places to live and work.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Governor appoints D'Aquilla to state commission

BATON ROUGE — In June, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the appointed of Sam C. D'Aquilla to a Louisiana commission. D’Aquilla, of St. Francisville, was appointed to the Louisiana Sentencing Commission. D’Aquilla is district attorney in East and West Feliciana Parishes. He will serve as a district attorney. The Louisiana...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
Maryland StatePosted by
Heather Jauquet

Why Did Governor Hogan Renew Maryland's State of Emergency?

Why did Governor Hogan renew Maryland’s State of Emergency? The extension was done quietly without any pomp and circumstance. But the action left Marylanders confused as mask mandates are lifted, though mask-wearing is still strongly encouraged for the unvaccinated. So are we, or aren’t we still in a State of Emergency? That is the question.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Republicans suffer embarrassing court defeat in proxy-voting case

As the pandemic started taking a severe national toll last year, House Democratic leaders came up with a temporary fix intended to limit lawmakers' exposure. Under the plan, individual lawmakers who hoped to avoid the floor of the Capitol -- because they were experiencing symptoms, because someone in their household was ill, etc. -- could now vote by proxy.
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Will Congress approve another coronavirus stimulus check before August?

Congress last approved coronavirus stimulus checks in March of this year. These payments proved to be a life line for millions of Americans who were struggling to pay for their basic needs. Now, the impact of those payments appears to be fading after four months, but many are still struggling financially. This is why many are still pushing for another round of coronavirus stimulus checks to be approved before August.

Comments / 8

Community Policy