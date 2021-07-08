Time to celebrate in Newton! The St. Mary of Carmen Society's festival is back
Like many other important events and milestones, the St. Mary of Carmen Society’s beloved festival had to adapt in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. For health and safety reasons, the group could not run the popular carnival last year, but still held a procession with the handmade statue of La Madonna Del Carmine through the streets of Nonantum and the “Flight of the Angel” took place at Our Lady Help of Christians Parish.www.wickedlocal.com
