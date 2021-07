Hopedale, IL – Shirley Tanner, with the Hopedale Medical Complex Dietary Department, was named the June Employee of the Month. In her nomination, Tanner was honored for her positive attitude and always doing extra to help in the dietary department. Nominator, Jenn Hubert commented, “Shirley goes above and beyond to improve the quality of life for our patients, residents, and staff. She has taken time out of her schedule to develop sugar-free cookie and dessert recipes for our diabetic residents. She certainly cooks with her heart and sprinkles genuine love into every bite.”