Mamou, LA

Two more arrests made in Mamou fatal shooting

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 13 days ago
Two more arrests have been made in a fatal shooting in Mamou last month

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two individuals in connection with the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the 1800 block of Louanna Street.

The victim identified as 19-year-old Jason Patin of Mamou suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. He later died from his injuries.

EPSO says that an initial investigation led to the arrest of a 15-year-old from the Mamou area. Deputies say he surrendered himself to authorities the day after the shooting. He was charged and will be tried as an adult for Second Degree Murder.

On July 8, EPSO announced the arrest of two other individuals. Darius Tezeno of Mamou was questioned early on following the incident and released. Deputies say he has now been arrested and booked with Accessory After the Fact to Second Degree Murder.

The second arrest was on another 15-year-old from Mamou. The teen was charged with Principal to Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held in Monroe on unrelated charges.

