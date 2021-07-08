Here’s Everything That’s New in The Sims 4: Cottage Living
The next Sims 4 expansion pack is just around the corner, and it brings with it a lot of new content. The Sims 4: Cottage Living sees your sims move to the idyllic countryside location of Henford-on-Bagley. It’s based on the most picturesque, storybook English country villages, filled with thatched cottages, animals, and friendly neighbours. You can visit your local pub, make friends with the wild rabbits, and have a nice chat with your pet cow.www.gamespew.com
