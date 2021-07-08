Here’s Everything That’s New in The Sims 4: Cottage Living

I'm an off-and-on Sims player. I'll pick it up when a new expansion drops that interests me, sink about 10-20 more hours in micromanaging my gigantic household of recreations of my closest friends, and then forget about them for several months until the next wave of new content lands. I also play in a fairly vanilla way — I don't touch mods, and I treat The Sims 4 as mostly a relaxing, straightforward life sim, meaning I'm largely pushing my characters to get jobs, achieve their goals, have a kid, meet the Grim Reaper, and repeat. Nothing thus far in The Sims 4's seven(!)-year existence has moved me from this pattern.