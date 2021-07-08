Cancel
Resorts World's Unhappy Staff, New Vegas Fee & Caesars Palace's Big Facelift

By Shawn Coomer
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including a huge facelift for a Strip icon and how some big gamblers may be getting 25% back. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!

Lifestyletripsavvy.com

Resorts World Las Vegas, the Strip's Newest Hotel, Is Full of Superlatives

Vegas is a destination where going big and bold is expected. The city’s latest hotel opening—Resorts World Las Vegas—is consistent with that mantra. Located on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard, the 3,500-room resort opened to guests on June 24 as the Strip’s first newly built resort in a decade. It’s also the world’s largest Hilton property to date and the first time the Hilton brand features three properties in one complex.
Gamblingmilestomemories.com

Shadiest Casinos, Resorts World Vegas Employee Update & Detroit’s Quirky Gambling Scene

Shadiest Casinos, Resorts World Vegas Employee Update & Detroit’s Quirky Gambling Scene. After our recent discussions about some unhappy workers at Resorts World we heard from some listeners who shared a little inside info. Find out how dealers and other employees are doing at Resorts World plus which dealer jobs on the Strip are the best overall. A little inside info for you.
GamblingPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Best Casinos in the World Outside of Vegas

While Maryland now has six casinos within its borders, we all know most of the best casinos in the US are in Las Vegas. Casino resorts on the Vegas Strip like the Bellagio, Caesars Palace, and the Venetian are world-famous. But there are several outstanding casinos in the world outside of Vegas. Here is a […] The post The Best Casinos in the World Outside of Vegas appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Gamblingstaradvertiser.com

Las Vegas Advisor: Buffets continue to open in Las Vegas

Last month the buffet count was five; by the end of this month it will be eight. At least. The buffets at Wynn and Excalibur reopened last week and Bellagio’s reopens Friday. They join South Point, Cosmopolitan, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand and Circus Circus. All are using the standard self-serve...
Las Vegas, NVtravelweekly.com

Caesars Palace Las Vegas is getting a makeover

A makeover of Caesars Palace's original main entrance -- including a majestic porte-cochere, a 15-foot-tall statue of Augustus Caesar, a soaring dome and a barreled ceiling -- are just some of the changes that are underway at the iconic resort. Most of the multimillion-dollar project, which includes two redesigned gaming...
Travelkoamnewsnow.com

The Newest Las Vegas Hotels You Need to Know About in 2021

The Fountains of Bellagio still erupt with choreographed blasts of water. The Taco Bell Cantina still serves one of the best meal deals (and wedding venues) on the Strip. Most of the pool parties, Cirque du Soleil shows and clubs are open and bumping. Though many of the activities in...
Las Vegas, NVBrewbound.com

Resorts World Las Vegas Installs Self-Pour Beverage Wall

Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Las Vegas, known for its world-class dining experiences has introduced yet another unique restaurant to its roster of elevated bites. The recently unveiled Famous Foods Center Bar is a high-energy 16-seat center bar featuring a high-tech self-serve beverage wall with 36 rotating taps of beer, wine and cocktails that will give even the most knowledgeable drinker a new experience.
EconomyTimes Union

Aeroturn Turnstiles Deployed At Brand New Mega Style Las Vegas Resort

OXFORD, Conn. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Aeroturn LLC, a leading turnstile manufacturer that offers 100% Made in The USA turnstiles, today announced that it has joined forces with Bombard Electric LLC, an MDU Construction Services Company who is a leader in electrical contracting and Titan Systems on the LV side of the equation to implement Aeroturn’s turnstile solution at two employee entranceways at the brand new Resorts World Las Vegas. As the first integrated resort to be built on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade with a grand opening in June 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas seamlessly blends the technology and luxury appeal of an urban contemporary resort with the traditions and time-honored details of the international Resorts World brand. This mega style hotel is situated at the north end of the Las Vegas strip across from the Las Vegas Convention Center and 250-store Fashion Show Mall. The resort is situated on nearly 88 acres and is one of the largest hotel construction projects in the U.S. and boasts 3,500 luxury guest rooms/suites, a next-generation gaming floor, over 40 world-class food/beverage options, and a 5,000-capacity theatre. When it came to securing the employee entrances, only the best perimeter protection solution out there could be considered; and that solution was hands down Aeroturn Turnstiles.
EconomyPosted by
BoardingArea

Chase Sapphire Rumors, Citi Best Ever Offer, Amex’s Craziness & National Parks Trip Report

Chase Sapphire Rumors, Citi Best Ever Offer, Amex’s Craziness & National Parks Trip Report. In this episode of the Miles to Memories podcast we talk about the massive offer Citi has rolled out for the Premier and how Amex is giving away points like candy. We also discuss the new Chase Sapphire rumors and how it stacks up to the competition. Joe shares his experience visiting a national park this summer.
Traveltravelingwellforless.com

NoMad Las Vegas Pool: See the Best Secret Hotel Pool in Vegas

THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. TRAVELING WELL FOR LESS HAS PARTNERED WITH CARDRATINGS FOR OUR COVERAGE OF CREDIT CARD PRODUCTS. TRAVELING WELL FOR LESS AND CARDRATINGS MAY RECEIVE A COMMISSION FROM CARD ISSUERS. OPINIONS, REVIEWS, ANALYSES & RECOMMENDATIONS ARE THE AUTHOR'S ALONE, AND HAVE NOT BEEN REVIEWED, ENDORSED OR APPROVED BY ANY OF THESE ENTITIES. READ MY DISCLOSURE AND PRIVACY POLICIES.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Be Careful. Another New Hyatt Will Charge You A “Destination Fee”

Some links to products and travel providers on this website will earn Traveling For Miles a commission that helps contribute to the running of the site. Traveling For Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Traveling For Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone and have not been reviewed, endorsed, or approved by any of these entities. For more details please see the disclosures found at the bottom of every page.
HealthPosted by
BoardingArea

Vegas Covid Developments & Mandates, Shortages Everywhere & New Coin Slots

Vegas Covid Developments & Mandates, Shortages Everywhere & New Coin Slots. Welcome to the MtM Vegas podcast. The show about Las Vegas by people who know and love Las Vegas! MtM Vegas is about exploring Sin City while also having a great time. We talk about our experiences, share tips on how to save time and money in Vegas and talk to interesting people in and around town.
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Did Amex Just Devalue The New Platinum “Perks” Mere Days After Launching Them?

A De Facto Amex Platinum Devaluation, Thanks to New Benefits and Offers. Many of us are still coming up for air after recent Amex news, but they have struck again with more card benefits and offers. While few have argued that the Amex Platinum changes were positive overall, I thought they weren’t that big a deal. And many others thought the Platinum changes couldn’t be worse. Even more recently, general Amex customers got some weird news. Not necessarily good or bad, but odd. Some may consider this an Amex Platinum devaluation, though. Let’s dive in.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Save Up to 25 Percent at 991 Hotel and Resort Properties With Marriott Bonvoy

You can save up to 25 percent on room rates at 991 hotel and resort properties in North America, Central America, South America, and the Caribbean regions with Marriott Bonvoy and its Escapes promotion, which offers exclusive savings every Wednesday through Sunday across select destinations throughout the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean regions — and is valid for stays at hotel properties over the next four weekends and for stays at resort properties all the days of the week…
Las Vegas, NVKDWN

Caesars Palace Undergoing Multi-Million Dollar Entryway Remodel

Caesars Palace has announced plans for a multi-million dollar renovation of its main entrance. The project would overhaul the original main entrance, main casino and doorway, also referred to as “porte-cochère,” a Caesars spokesperson said in a press release. The main entrance would be entirely rebuilt from the ground up,...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

(End Date Announced) Massive 100K Capital One Venture Card Offer Just Dropped

100K Capital One Venture Card Offer Just Launched With Restrictions. Update 7/13/21: It appears this offer will be going away on the 19th per Doctor of Credit. As we all know, 2020 has been a terrible year. One of the few silver linings has been some pretty great card launches, offer increases and tons of statement credits. In the last few weeks Chase has been dropping bombs and Capital One wanted in on the action. Today there is a new 100K Capital One Venture card offer which is double the normal offer. There is one big caveat that comes with it and some big spending requirements. Let’s take a look at the details of this massive 100K offer.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Which Las Vegas casino has the most slot and video poker machines?

A big thank you to the 65 of you who participated in our little guessing game. We hope you had a little fun doing so. And kudos to MannyB007, Lysle Pietsch, Kevin Rough, Kevin, Diane Crosby, John Rutecki, Alohafri, Mike Scudiero, Francis Romano, Vegas Vic, Dachuda, Loyd Vegas, dblund, and jonanderson for the correct answer.
Gamblingartvoice.com

Why an ordinary looking casino wouldn’t work in Vegas

The bright lights, busy streets, nightlife, and breath-taking casinos of Las Vegas are popular all over the world. Las Vegas is known as the gambling centre of the world. The casinos there are designed to provide players with all kinds of gaming options. Unlike other casinos, casinos located in Vegas offer more than a typical array of games. If you’re looking to try your luck, Casumo is a top online casino with great reviews.

