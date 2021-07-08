Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0El4iz_0arMcRaZ00

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office.

NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.

The prosecutor’s office said one other person was also detained, without releasing the identity. An investigation is under way.

Harden and Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, have been in Paris to attend fashion week, according to local media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
51K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Paris#Police#Celebrities#Nba#Ap#American#French#The Associated Press
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy