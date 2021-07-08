Hamilton County named 16th healthiest county in America

Hamilton County was recently named the 16th healthiest county in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report in a study in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation. The study examined nearly 3,000 counties on 84 health-related metrics in 10 categories. Population health and equity were the most highly weighted factors in the methodology, followed by education and economy. Data was gathered and analyzed by the University of Missouri Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems.