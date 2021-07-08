If There's One Thing I'm Glad I Bought This Year, It's This $100 Vacmop

As a kid, I remember at sleepovers I would sleep on a couch, on the floor, or even on a chair if that's where I ended up. I'd wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready for my day. As an adult, however, it's a completely different story. I can't just crash on the floor or a couch like I used to, and whenever I have overnight guests I try to make sure everyone has a comfy bed, even if they're sleeping on a sofa bed it's still better than the floor. When I have several guests and my guest room is full, it's time to pull out a portable bed, so people can sleep in the living room without sacrificing comfort.