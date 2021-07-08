If There's One Thing I'm Glad I Bought This Year, It's This $100 Vacmop
Since the start of the year, I've bought a ton of home-related items. While I've had some great wins and a few misses, I can officially say that I know exactly what my best purchase of 2021 is so far. I was really struggling to find a way to clean my floors quickly and seamlessly, and I came across the Shark VM252 Vacmop Pro on Amazon. Since it's specifically designed for hard floors and my apartment has zero carpet, I took a look at the reviews and figured I'd go for it.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0