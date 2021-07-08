Cancel
RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 136

Hialeah, Florida
Hialeah, Florida
 14 days ago

DATE OF NOTIFICATION: July 8th, 2021

RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY

TO: RESIDENTS OF HIALEAH LIVING IN THE AREA

6380 W 27th Ave (Building # 4)

2710 W 64th Pl (Building #11)

6385 W 27th Ave (Building #21)

6375 W 27th Ave (Building #2)

6395 W 27th Ave (Building #1)

The July 6th, 2021 “Precautionary Water Advisory”, due to a water

distribution system repair at 6380 W 27th Ave, building #4, is hereby

rescinded following the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey

showing that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, you may contact the City of Hialeah, Department

of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.

City of Hialeah

Department of Public Works

Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah, Florida

Hialeah has the highest percentage of Cuban and Cuban American residents of any city in the United States, at 73.37% of the population, making them a typical and prominent feature of the city's culture. All Hispanics make up 95.64% of the city's population, the second-highest percentage of a Hispanic population in a U.S. city with over 100,000 citizens.

#Rescission
