RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 136
DATE OF NOTIFICATION: July 8th, 2021
RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY
TO: RESIDENTS OF HIALEAH LIVING IN THE AREA
6380 W 27th Ave (Building # 4)
2710 W 64th Pl (Building #11)
6385 W 27th Ave (Building #21)
6375 W 27th Ave (Building #2)
6395 W 27th Ave (Building #1)
The July 6th, 2021 “Precautionary Water Advisory”, due to a water
distribution system repair at 6380 W 27th Ave, building #4, is hereby
rescinded following the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey
showing that the water is safe to drink.
If you have any questions, you may contact the City of Hialeah, Department
of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.
City of Hialeah
Department of Public Works
