New York City, NY

Motor racing-South Africa, S Korea added to 16-race new Formula E season

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Cape Town, Vancouver and Seoul have been added to the new season of Formula E, the all-electric racing series that will grow to a record 16-race championship in 2021/22, according to a provisional calendar approved on Thursday. Formula E will race in 12 cities in four...

