Motor racing-South Africa, S Korea added to 16-race new Formula E season

Sunday, while Richard Branson was blasting into space, 12 teams of 24 drivers in 24 electric racing cars competed in the 11th round of the 2021 ABB FIA Formula E Championship. The international racing series for fully electric single-seater race cars returned to the 1.42-mile course at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the Red Hook neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City for the fifth time. Now in its eighth season, much has changed since GreenBiz covered the inaugural event in 2017. For example, since 2018, the 45-minute race has been completed in a single car, rather than drivers changing to a second car halfway through the race due to limited battery range. Manufacturers taking part in this season include BMW and Jaguar, whose drivers both captured checkered flags over the weekend (in rounds 10 and 11, respectively).