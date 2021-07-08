Summa Networks at MWC 2021: New Capabilities for Subscriber Data Management Key to 5G Evolution
At the MWC 2021 that took place last week in Barcelona, leading subscriber data management solutions provider, Summa Networks, showcased its NextGen HSS®, a carrier-grade HSS / HLR / UDM solution. The Fast Mode spoke to Javier Martin, the company's CEO in a brief interview that discussed the overall MWC experience and its highlights, Summa Networks' key offerings in the subscriber data management space and the outlook for the telecoms sector for the rest of the year.www.thefastmode.com
Comments / 0