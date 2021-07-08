For Asheville, North Carolina–based Samsel Architects, Sustainability Is an Ongoing Process

When you’re an architect living in a place like Asheville, North Carolina, an urban respite nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, it’s hard to ignore the environmental impact of every project. Longstanding local firm Samsel Architects operates under the understanding that each of its buildings is part of the region’s greater ecosystem and that they have a responsibility to leave a positive impact on it. “Architecture doesn’t stop at the walls and our responsibility doesn’t either. It’s about healing the land in and around our projects,” says owner and principal Duncan McPherson.