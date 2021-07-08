Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Argues for the Right to Take a Mental Health Day in a Powerful New Essay

By Carolyn L. Tod d
Posted by 
SELF
SELF
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naomi Osaka believes people in every line of work should be able to take a mental health day when they need to, no questions asked—and that includes professional athletes. The tennis star wrote a poignant essay for Time magazine, titled “It’s O.K. Not to Be O.K.,” in which she makes the case for reform in her sport in order to protect athletes’ mental health. In the essay, Osaka shares more details about her decision to skip press interviews at the French Open and ultimately withdraw from the tournament in June due to mental health struggles.

www.self.com

Comments / 0

SELF

SELF

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

 https://www.self.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Day#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
HollywoodLife

Naomi Osaka Reveals Meghan Markle Helped Her After Mental Health Struggles At French Open

Naomi Osaka thanked Meghan Markle, who reached out to her when she pulled out of the French Open to work on her mental health. Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, 23, listed Meghan Markle, 39, as one of many celebrities who offered her support when she withdrew from the French Open to focus on her mental health in a new Time op-ed. After thanking friends and family for sticking by her side, Naomi showed her appreciation to the celebrities who had her back. “I also want to thank those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged and offered such kind words,” she wrote.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Naomi Osaka Reflects On Her Mental Health Break: 'You Can Never Please Everyone'

Naomi Osaka wrote an essay for Time in which she discussed the “key lessons” she has learned since saying publicly that she was prioritizing her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam champion wrote in the piece, which was published Thursday, that her journey took “an unexpected path” and that she learned a lot after openly discussing her mental health.
TennisTODAY.com

Naomi Osaka speaks out about dropping out of French Open for her mental health

Only one day left! Score up to 65% off Steals & Deals' summer blowout essentials. TODAY shares an exclusive reveal of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka on the cover of TIME magazine as she speaks out in the magazine about mental health, calling on professional sports and the media to show some empathy. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.
NFLBoston Globe

Naomi Osaka speaks out about mental health in essay: ‘Enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones’

Naomi Osaka says former first lady Michelle Obama and sports stars Novak Djokovic, Michael Phelps and Stephen Curry were among those who reached out to offer support after she withdrew from the French Open to take a mental health break. In an essay in Time magazine’s Olympic preview issue, on sale Friday, Osaka — a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player — wrote that she hopes “we can enact measures to protect athletes, especially the fragile ones,” and suggests they be allowed to sometimes skip media obligations without punishment. According to the Washington Post, Osaka blamed the dynamics of post-match news conferences in explaining her reason for dropping out of the French Open, saying, “We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.” After her first-round victory in Paris, Osaka was fined $15,000 for skipping her mandatory news conference and threatened by the four Grand Slam tournaments with the possibility of disqualification or suspension if she continued to avoid the media. Osaka then pulled out of that tournament. She hasn’t played since Paris, also sitting out Wimbledon. She will return to competition at the Tokyo Olympics, which open July 23, and where she will represent her native Japan … Rafael Nadal will return to competition by making his debut at the hard-court Citi Open tournament in Washington July 31 to Aug. The tournament serves as a US Open tuneup … Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics, citing on social media a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.
TennisPosted by
The Independent

‘Athletes are humans’: Naomi Osaka writes on becoming ‘face of mental health’ in Time magazine story

Naomi Osaka has said her intention was never to “inspire revolt” against media obligations for sportspeople as she opened up about her discomforting yet necessary role as the voice of mental health for athletes.The four-time grand slam champion has written a cover feature for Time magazine entitled: "It’s OK not to be OK”, speaking in detail about the recent controversy that began with her missing a press conference at the French Open.“Athletes are humans,” she wrote, adding that she still stands by her decision in France. In the article she proposes that players be given time off from their contractual...
TennisKansas City Star

Review: Naomi Osaka chose her mental health over tennis. Netflix’s new doc helps explain why

If you don't follow sports, you may have become aware of Naomi Osaka, as I did, not for her playing but for her not playing. Last month, the 23-year-old, who's currently ranked No. 2 in women's tennis, withdrew from the French Open because she did not want to participate in news conferences. Osaka then pulled out of Wimbledon to take "some personal time with friends and family" in advance of the Tokyo Olympics, where she's representing Japan. Last year, she announced that she wouldn't compete in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which basically stopped tennis for a day.
TennisNew York Post

Behind Naomi Osaka’s battle to ‘chill out’ amid mental health struggle

In the first episode of the new Netflix documentary series “Naomi Osaka,” the tennis star is shown leaving her fourth round 2019 US Open match, which she lost to Belinda Bencic. On her way out of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the defending champion walks by a plaque quoting Billie Jean King that reads, “Pressure is a privilege.”
NFLwirenewsfax.com

Osaka raises mental health issues for tennis players

Naomi Osaka wasn’t the first professional tennis player who had to withdraw from a Grand Slam tournament due to mental health issues. Osaka might not be as forthright as others. “I’m certain there are quite a few people who are struggling. Mardy Fish, the U.S. Davis Cup captain, said that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy