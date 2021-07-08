RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 135

We need some new volunteers to serve on the Water Advisory Committee. Help us determine appropriate water rates and address infrastructure needs. The Water Advisory Committee ("WAC") was created by the Town Board in 2012 to provide advice and recommendations to the Town Board and the Town's Water District regarding: 1) the determination of appropriate water rates; 2) addressing existing and future concerns affecting the Town's water supply; 3) educating ratepayers of necessary and vital infrastructure requirements; and 4) helping to provide for a safe and sustainable water supply and delivery infrastructure for the future.