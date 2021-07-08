RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY 135
DATE OF NOTIFICATION: July 8th, 2021
RESCISSION OF PRECAUTIONARY WATER ADVISORY
TO: RESIDENTS OF HIALEAH LIVING IN THE AREA
North: West 24th St North: West 23th St
South: West 22th St South: West 21th St
East: West 12th Ave East: West 11th Ave
West: West 11th Ave West: West 10th Ave
The July 6th, 2021 “Precautionary Water Advisory”, due to a water
distribution system repair at 1084 W 23th Street is hereby rescinded
following the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing
that the water is safe to drink.
If you have any questions, you may contact the City of Hialeah, Department
of Public Works at (305) 556-3800.
City of Hialeah
Department of Public Works
