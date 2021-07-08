Confusion About Public Housing Leads to Standing-Room-Only Meeting in Round Top
Talk around Round Top about public housing mustered about half the town to a meeting on the morning after Independence Day, Monday, July 5. About 50 people squeezed inside the old precinct courthouse, near where many of them gathered the day before for the town’s 171st Fourth of July Celebration. As it turned out, no one is trying to build a public housing project in Round Top. The meeting was…www.fayettecountyrecord.com
