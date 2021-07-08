Cancel
Relationship Advice

Men with more masculine voices are more avoidantly attached and use poorer communication strategies within their relationships

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy, a person’s voice pitch can signal something about the way they maintain their romantic relationships, at least among men. Men with lower voice pitch variation — indicating a more masculine voice — used less positive communication patterns within their relationships and were more likely to have an avoidant attachment style.

#S Voice#Attachment#Testosterone#Avoidance
