Men with more masculine voices are more avoidantly attached and use poorer communication strategies within their relationships
According to a study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy, a person’s voice pitch can signal something about the way they maintain their romantic relationships, at least among men. Men with lower voice pitch variation — indicating a more masculine voice — used less positive communication patterns within their relationships and were more likely to have an avoidant attachment style.www.psypost.org
Comments / 113