Call for return of mental health, addiction services in Kingston
Nurses, county officials call for return of mental health, detox services amid layoffs. Hospital staffing cuts in Kingston come one year after cutbacks in inpatient services. Ulster County officials and the New York State Nurses Association yesterday called for a return of the county’s only impatient mental health and chemical dependency services, one month after HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley laid off 40 employees.www.timesunion.com
Comments / 0