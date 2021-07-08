Letter to the editor: What are we waiting for?

I see our Measure B funds are being used to build a state-of-the-art residential crisis treatment facility on Orchard Street in Ukiah. Once again, as in the nearby new Ukiah Unified Administration Building built not long ago on Orchard Street, both lack a renewable energy generator, i.e. solar. Here we are with accelerating climate catastrophe upon us with no more time to wait or kick the can down the road, and our public funds are constructing an entirely new building without any regard to climate change.