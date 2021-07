The Downtown Farmers’ Market is an ideal place to bring your family for some fun on Saturday mornings. Photo: Catch Des Moines. If you can believe it, the fall semester of school is right around the corner, but families will get at least one week of a break before summer ends. All high school sports and music events will be paused from July 25 to Aug. 1 to allow time for “Family Week,” a perfect time to explore Greater Des Moines and Iowa.