(Adds detail, writes through) MELBOURNE, July 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto reported a 12% fall in quarterly iron ore shipments on Friday after storms affected its West Australian operations, but is expected to report bumper results this month on soaring prices for the steel raw material. Rio said it now expects to ship near the lower end of its range of 325 million tonnes (mt) and 340 mt in calendar 2021, meaning it may hand back its crown as the world's biggest producer to Brazilian rival Vale S.A. . Vale, which reports output later this month, is on track to meet the upper end of its 2021 guidance of 315-335 mt, according to UBS.