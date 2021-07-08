King County Council advances proposal to put ranked-choice voting on November ballot

King County residents could soon decide if they want to ditch the current method for electing county officials in favor of a new one. On Wednesday, the King County Council voted six to three to advance a proposal to put ranked-choice voting on the November ballot. Wednesday’s vote took place during a meeting of the council’s Committee of the Whole, on which all nine members sit. The final vote on the measure is expected to take place during the council’s next regular meeting on the 13th.