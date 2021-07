PHOF owner Tim Arnold moved his enormous assortment of vintage and new pinball and arcade machines to a purpose-built, 27,000 square-foot building on the Strip for one reason: to make room for his entire collection, much of which has been in warehouses until now. Pull into the free parking lot, turn a $20 into quarters and lose yourself in an even bigger world of fun. 4925 Las Vegas Blvd. S., 702-597-2627, pinballhall.org.