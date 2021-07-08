Man arrested in Georgia for Bradenton shooting in May

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - A man who walked up to a car at a Bradenton Ramada Inn and shot the driver was tracked down in Georgia and arrested Thursday. On the afternoon of May 24th, 43-year-old Robert Williams Jr. demanded the victim roll down his car window, and then Williams shot him and took off. The victim drove to a nearby CVS, and that is where deputies came to his aid. The victim was later released from a local hospital and is recovering from his injury. The motive is still unknown. Manatee County detectives developed Williams as a suspect and later received information that he was staying in the Valdosta area. Valdosta Police took Williams into custody Thursday afternoon, charging him with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.