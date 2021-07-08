S&P Global Ratings

Incoming data for Q2 is mixed. Manufacturing production declined in monthly terms in April–May, while retail sales rebounded in the same period compared to Q1. Meanwhile, the private sector PMI averaged higher in Q2, although it dropped to a three-month low in June, suggesting that activity lost momentum at the tail end of the quarter. Furthermore, new Covid-19 cases have soared since end-May, forcing authorities to extend restrictions on public gatherings, alcohol sales and nighttime movement until at least 25 July. In other news, violent protests broke out across the country in mid-July, with the incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma earlier in the month providing the catalyst for an eruption of discontent over persisting inequality and poverty. More than 200 people have been killed, while the unrest has disrupted economic activity and the already-delayed vaccine rollout.