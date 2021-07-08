Netflix's Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Series Is a Retread of the Franchise's Worst Moments
Against my better judgment, I’m a major Resident Evil fan. I’ve stuck with the survival horror-cum-action series since the early 2000s and have followed it through its darkest,boulder-punching days. I’ve never not enjoyed the series even when most of the world turned its back on it—whether ridiculous or genuinely chilling, Resident Evil has always had something for me, and it’s been a delight to see the franchise receive an uptick in popularity since Resident Evil 7. Perhaps unsurprising for most, Capcom has a difficult time maintaining this momentum.www.pastemagazine.com
Comments / 0