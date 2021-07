Parking has long been one of the key barriers to affordable housing efforts. Not anymore. Most zoning code changes are esoteric, relatively minor, and don’t elicit much public interest. Just the phrase “zoning code changes” is probably making your eyelids heavy. But this year was a little different. In late June, Denver City Council approved a major change to the city’s affordable housing zoning code by reducing the minimum parking requirements. More than 70 nonprofits and businesses expressed support for the change, as did the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Division of Housing. The bundle passed unanimously. And it’s expected to have some major, positive implications for affordable housing in the city.