Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Shrewd, calculated and cold! Gareth Southgate once again got all the big decisions RIGHT in semi-final triumph over Denmark... the England boss did not panic with changes like his opposite number and subbing the sub in Jack Grealish was the right call!

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

What's that? Gareth Southgate stuck to the process and made all the right decisions once again? Well I never.

Amid the cauldron that was Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night against Denmark, the England boss kept his composure. Stayed level-headed. Trusted his players. And it made a decisive difference.

By the end of extra-time, the 'oohs' and 'aahs' were ringing around the 60,000-capacity crowd as England - a goal up, and a man up - kept the ball for two minutes and 40 seconds. There were 53 passes in a row.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLWny_0arMZODZ00
Gareth Southgate stayed composed and trusted his team in the semi-final against Denmark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drRck_0arMZODZ00
He only made changes when necessary, including a double change early on in extra-time 

SOUTHGATE'S SUBS VS DENMARK

1) 69 mins - Bukayo Saka OFF, Jack Grealish ON

2) 95 mins - Declan Rice OFF, Jordan Henderson ON

3) 95 mins - Mason Mount OFF, Phil Foden ON

4) 105 mins - Jack Grealish OFF, Kieran Trippier ON

But to get to that point, you have to start with the beginning, and a team selection which, while expected, was bang on the money again.

No back-three like Germany. This was a side fresh off handing out a thrashing against Ukraine and the only change was somewhat expected: Jadon Sancho out, Bukayo Saka in.

And despite an understandably nervy start by the Arsenal teenager (he wasn't the only one, cc Jordan Pickford), Southgate's instincts to utilise raw pace out-wide led to the all-important equaliser.

Harry Kane made his trademark run short, swiveled and played in Saka bursting through, whose ball across the face of goal was shoveled into his own net by Simon Kjaer, with Raheem Sterling approaching.

But, in a situation parallel to the last-16 against Germany, it was all-square on 65 minutes. Cue Jack Grealish.

Saka's work was done, he'd done his part. Enter the people's hero with a fresh directness.

An obvious change. The situation was somewhat busier a few yards to the right in the opposition dugout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoaR3_0arMZODZ00
Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand used his full quota of subs while Southgate did the opposite 

Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand made three substitutions, as his team wavered without the ball. Before the 90 minutes was done, he'd make two more - his maximum in normal time of five. Watch this space.

But for Southgate. despite the mayhem and change of personnel in red, he stayed composed.

Throughout numerous conversations with trusted assistant Steve Holland, he kept with 10 of his starting XI for the entire 90 minutes, as England's levels of domination continued only to ascend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YtJzf_0arMZODZ00
Jack Grealish came on for Bukayo Saka in the only England substitution made in normal time

But amid a stagnant first five minutes in extra-time, an influential double-change.

Jordan Henderson, the experienced midfield linchpin fresh off the back of his first international goal, replaced a tiring Declan Rice. Tick.

Then Mason Mount, whose pressing and efficiency on the ball was much-needed again, came off for Phil Foden, arguably England's most technically eyecatching player. Tick.

The impetus was felt straight away, throughout the side. Though it was Sterling who won the penalty and Kane who scored the rebound, the Danes were flailing now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FLbc_0arMZODZ00
Phil Foden's exuberance when he entered the field took the game further from Denmark

And an improbable task was just about to get a whole lot harder for them. Having used their sixth sub in the 105th minute - forward Jonas Wind on for defender Jannik Vestergaard - disaster struck.

Mathias Jensen went down as the half-time in extra-time whistle blew and was unable to continue - Denmark would play the final 15 with 10 men.

While unlucky no doubt, it is a scenario which simply would not have occurred under Southgate, who stayed calculated and mindful when all those around the stadium went crazy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmse2_0arMZODZ00
The injury to Denmark's Mathias Jensen in extra-time meant Denmark played with 10 men 

Besides, he was making bold - or cold, your choice - substitutions of his own.

Straight after the goal, Southgate wanted to switch to five at the back and bring on Kieran Trippier. But who would make way?

The answer, to the bemusement of many, was Grealish, who'd only been substituted on 36 minutes earlier. Gary Neville on punditry duty said the Aston Villa captain would have felt embarrassed.

Southgate himself explained his thinking afterwards: 'He's fine – he understood, he was terrific when he came on, he gave us momentum.

'But we know when (Denmark have) gone behind in games they've thrown four men up front, so we needed to get an extra defender on just to make sure we were more solid and I wanted to keep Raheem's speed on, so it meant taking one of the two boys off who had just come on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVpC1_0arMZODZ00
Southgate explains his thinking to Grealish after the substitute was subbed in extra-time 

Reportedly, amid the explanation, Grealish also replied with: 'Gaffer, I'm not bothered. We're in the final!'

If any moment summed up the collective identity and selflessness of this entire England group, that was it. Tick.

Southgate didn't need to worry about affecting an ego. Sure, Grealish would have rather stayed on, but he understood what needed to happen for the team in that moment.

Alas, Southgate was proven right, as Sterling continued to terrorise the Danish backline with his rapid movement - and he was unlucky not to score in the closing stages, when England went largely untroubled.

And so we come to that moment of pass after pass after pass. It was a composure and crispness not seen from an England team in such a high-pressurised environment since... ever?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOa40_0arMZODZ00
Southgate celebrates at full-time after all his decisions were vindicated with the victory 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aufIx_0arMZODZ00
The England players and staff celebrate their win at a jubilant Wembley - roll on Sunday 

It was a vindication of every decision Southgate made. And that doesn't just go for this match, but the entire tournament. His shrewdness has been arguably his most impressive trait.

Apart from a stale draw to Scotland, Southgate's substitutions have been intelligent and incisive. Grealish against Germany. Henderson against Ukraine. That's just two prior examples.

Now, onto Sunday. In Italy and England, you have the two in-form teams in the tournament. A mammoth encounter.

Likely to be decided by fine margins, Southgate's decision-making in how he utilises his substitutes will again be undoubtedly vital.

He is already an icon. But hits the nail on the head again, he may just become a national treasure.

Sir Gareth, anyone?

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

208K+
Followers
79K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jannik Vestergaard
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Southgate S#Arsenal#Sterling#Danish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Related
SoccerThe Independent

Euro 2020: Gareth Southgate delights in ‘very special’ semi-final win

Gareth Southgate has hailed his players for a “very special” win against Denmark. Harry Kane’s 104th-minute winner booked England a spot in the Euro 2020 final against Italy, but The Three Lions were made to come from behind at Wembley. Speaking after the match, Southgate praised his team for responding...
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

Eddie Jones praises 'humble' Gareth Southgate for leading England to Euro 2020 final and says fans are right to 'go nuts' as Australian urges Three Lions to go one better than his 2019 Rugby World Cup squad

England rugby coach Eddie Jones knows the agonies and ecstasies of winning and losing major finals more than most in his sport. And now like the rest of the country he is hooked on Gareth Southgate's success as the national football manager, one step from Euros glory on Sunday. While...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Gareth Southgate shows clear head with Jack Grealish to get England over the line

In the moments just after the most jubilant of victories, Harry Kane went over to salute the crowd behind the goal, only to realise something bigger was going on. Some of the staff were the same. The players and extended squad had gathered near the halfway line for a collective rendition of “Sweet Caroline”.It was touching. It was joyous. It was something few had ever seen with England before. There was almost an innocence to it so far removed from the indulgence of the golden generation, the angry inquests into so many failures.You couldn’t have a better picture of...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

‘I did not see a reason’ – Jose Mourinho criticises Gareth Southgate over decision during England vs Denmark

Jose Mourinho has criticised Gareth Southgate over his handling of Jack Grealish during England’s Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark. The Three Lions progressed to Sunday’s Wembley final in controversial circumstances, scoring a harshly-awarded penalty in extra time after Raheem Sterling went down with little contact. During the game, Southgate...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Harry Redknapp backs Gareth Southgate over Jack Grealish’s role

Gareth Southgate has been praised for the way he has utilised Villa captain Jack Grealish at Euro 2020. Grealish has been an influential figure in England’s run to the semi-finals, after setting up the only goal in the group stage win over the Czech Republic and then having a hand in both goals in the Three Lions’ last-16 triumph against Germany.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate admits England having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy is a 'disadvantage' and may affect his team's tilt at glory ahead of Euro 2020 final - but Three Lions boss also insists 'we have to find the best way of dealing with that'

Gareth Southgate fears having 24 hours less recovery time than Italy ahead of Sunday’s European Championship final could leave his team at a disadvantage in their tilt at glory. The two nations will clash at Wembley on Sunday night at 8pm in England’s first major tournament final for 55 years.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Gareth Southgate told England to 'be brave and stay patient' in his team-talk before extra time as Kieran Trippier hails his positivity in a crucial moment before beating Denmark to reach the Euro 2020 final

Kieran Trippier has revealed what Gareth Southgate said during his team-talk prior to extra time to inspire his England players to an historic victory over Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final. England booked their spot in Sunday's showpiece final against Italy, their first at a major tournament since their World...
Soccer90min.com

Gareth Southgate's big decisions ahead of the Euro 2020 final

So far Gareth Southgate has barely put a foot wrong at Euro 2020. The England boss has stuck to his guns despite the clamour for players like Jack Grealish and Phil Foden to be given more game time, and while the Three Lions' campaign may not always have been exhilarating, they're exactly where they want to be with one more game of the tournament to go.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Atomic Kitten fans react to Gareth Southgate remix ‘Football’s Coming Home Again’ ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Fans are reacting to Atomic Kitten’s remix of 2001 single “Whole Again”, which celebrates England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final. The remix was released this week with “a Euros 2020 twist for England fans”, with the chorus changed to: “Southgate you’re the one/ You still turn me on/ Football’s coming home again.”The song had become a crowd anthem at games, with fans replacing the original lyrics themselves. However, it had not been performed by the group until now.The trio performed the new version of the song at Box Park Croydon after England beat Ukraine 4-0....
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adamant Marcus Rashford will 'be ready' to give his all in Euro 2020 final against Italy if Gareth Southgate calls on him... and praises impact of Manchester United players for England as 'tremendous'

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Marcus Rashford will 'be ready' should Gareth Southgate call on him in England's Euro 2020 final against Italy. Rashford has rarely been seen in the tournament, only being used as a substitute and playing just 83 minutes in four matches. He started.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

England vs Denmark: Jose Mourinho makes case for Jack Grealish to start Euro 2020 semi-final

Jose Mourinho wants Jack Grealish to start England's Euro 2020 semi-final with Denmark tonight.The Three Lions are looking to reach a first major tournament final in 55 years when they play the Danes in the final four at Wembley Stadium.Gareth Southgate has a host of attacking options available to him with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane now in fine form.LIVE: Follow live build-up to England vs DenmarkWho partners the duo is the source of much debate with Mason Mount, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho all starting during the tournament.Southgate is expected to opt for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy