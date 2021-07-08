Cancel
Mission Fed Expands Digital & Mobile Services With Zelle

By Michael Ogden
Credit Union Times
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego’s largest credit union, Mission Federal Credit Union, announced an expansion of its mobile and digital banking products with the addition of the P2P platform Zelle to its digital banking universe. According to a statement from Mission Fed ($4.9 billion in assets, 267,217 members), as of Thursday, Zelle will...

