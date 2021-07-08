Mission Fed Expands Digital & Mobile Services With Zelle

Pittsburgh just became the first U.S. community where every resident can feasibly and affordably trade their private cars for an app. Today, the Steel City will launch its long-awaited Move PGH pilot, which is being touted as the first comprehensive “mobility as a service” (MaaS) app in United States history. Under the program, residents will be able to pay their bus fares; rent micromobility vehicles such as electric bikes, mopeds, and scooters; find someone to carpool with; and, when absolutely necessary, rent an automobile for a few hours — all under the umbrella of the Transit app, which is already used by 40,000 residents of the city, 79 percent of whom do not have access to a private vehicle. And if they want to take multiple modes in a single trip, they’ll be able do it all without leaving the app, or re-entering their credit card information over and over — at least when all the kinks are worked out.