Albany, NY

Handshakes and no masks: Albany's commercial brokers meeting in person again

By Michael DeMasi
Albany Business Review
 13 days ago
About 30 members of the Commercial and Industrial Real Estate Brokers Inc. gathered Thursday for the first in-person marketing session in the past 17 months — another sign of how the Albany business community is emerging from Covid hibernation thanks to vaccinations and relaxed health and safety guidelines.

