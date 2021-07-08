Handshakes and no masks: Albany's commercial brokers meeting in person again

The Town of Bethlehem, NY is seeking candidates for an Economic Development Coordinator. The Coordinator will serve as the initial point of contact for economic development and business inquiries, promote the Town’s Economic Development strategy, develop and support a business retention and attraction program, act as a liaison to the Bethlehem IDA and local and regional economic development organizations (e.g., Chamber of Commerce, Center for Economic Growth), research and compile information for grant applications, develop and help implement strategies to market commercial properties, and maintain contact with economic development prospects. This is a full-time position that will report to the Director of Planning while supporting and responsively coordinating with the Town Supervisor, other Town Managers and the Bethlehem IDA leadership. This employee will serve as the initial point of contact and coordinate economic development activities of the Department of Economic Development and Planning and the Bethlehem Industrial Development Agency. The required knowledge, skills and abilities each candidate must have include: good knowledge of the purposes, principles, practices and terminology used in planning and implementing of economic development projects; knowledge of federal and state aid or grant programs available to municipalities and the skills to pursue such opportunities; good knowledge of public relations and publicity techniques, familiarity with the economic needs of the region and ability to advance the Town’s economic development strategy; ability to prepare reports, establish and maintain effective working relationships with others, communicate both orally and in writing, and ability to prepare accurate and concise technical reports. Candidates will need to have a Bachelor’s Degree in City, Regional or Urban Planning, Business Administration, Business, Public Administration, Political Science or Marketing, or a related major and two (2) years experience in economic development, business management, redevelopment planning and financing, land use and urban design, OR an Associate’s Degree and four (4) years experience in one of the previously mentioned fields. Town benefits include paid vacation, holidays, sick time, medical, dental and vision insurance, and the New York State Retirement Program. Interested candidates should mail a cover letter and resume by August 16, 2021 to: Mary Tremblay-Glassman, Director of Human Resources, Town of Bethlehem 445 Delaware Avenue Delmar, NY 12054. To learn more about us, please visit our website at www.townofbethlehem.org.