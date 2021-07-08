Nominees sought for Gaylord tourism bureau's Trailblazer Award

GAYLORD — The Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau is currently accepting nominations for its annual Trailblazer Award. This award was created to recognize an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to improve the area's tourism product. As a part of their strategic plan, the tourism bureau's board of directors strives to bring awareness of the importance of tourism to members of its community. This award is intended not only to commend the recipient(s) for their contribution, but also further raise awareness of the many tourism-related enhancements taking place in the area each day.