Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kannapolis, NC

Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized

By Josh Bergeron
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANNAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Charlotte man faces murder and attempted murder charges for an incident July 3 that killed one man and hospitalized another. Malik Kahlil Crawford was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Crawford was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail without a bond.

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Kannapolis, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Concord, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Wightman Oaks Court#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 2

Community Policy