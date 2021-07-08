Charlotte man charged with killing man in Kannapolis, leaving another hospitalized
KANNAPOLIS — A 26-year-old Charlotte man faces murder and attempted murder charges for an incident July 3 that killed one man and hospitalized another. Malik Kahlil Crawford was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday morning on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Crawford was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail without a bond.www.salisburypost.com
