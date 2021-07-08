There must have been something in the water
During the latter half of the 19th Century, one of the most popular spots in the countryside surrounding Washington was a rustic place known as the “Cowhead” or Cowhead Springs. According to an article in The Washington Gazette in 1889, “… Washington’s famous health-giving sulfur spring is known commonly by the uncouth name of “cowhead.” The title originates from the fact that when it was first discovered, the head and horns of a mammoth bovine were found nearby.” The article continues, “…this stream of water bursts forth clear as crystal and in inexhaustible quantities.”www.thewashingtondailynews.com
