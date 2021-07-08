There must have been something in the water

Ocracoke will be celebrating the great fig during the weekend of August 5-7. This is the 8th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival. To a plant nerd it is great to hear about any plant, especially an edible, being celebrated. But, to a foodie, this is a once in a lifetime type of event. There are so many different offerings throughout the weekend, not the least of which is celebrated chef, Vivian Howard. She, along with many other amazing chefs on the Island, will be offering dishes at the Savory Side of Figs Dinner on Thursday, August 5. Thursday night’s dinner and most of the rest of the Festival’s events will be held at the Berkeley Barn and the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum, who is the host and sponsor of the festival.