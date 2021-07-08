Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, NC

There must have been something in the water

By Ray Midgett
thewashingtondailynews.com
 13 days ago

During the latter half of the 19th Century, one of the most popular spots in the countryside surrounding Washington was a rustic place known as the “Cowhead” or Cowhead Springs. According to an article in The Washington Gazette in 1889, “… Washington’s famous health-giving sulfur spring is known commonly by the uncouth name of “cowhead.” The title originates from the fact that when it was first discovered, the head and horns of a mammoth bovine were found nearby.” The article continues, “…this stream of water bursts forth clear as crystal and in inexhaustible quantities.”

www.thewashingtondailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Government
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse And Buggy#In The Water#The Washington Gazette#The Tayloe Drug Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Nevada StatePosted by
CBS San Francisco

Tamarack Fire Update: Wind-Whipped Flames Cross Into Nevada; Firefighters Digging In Along Highway 395

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nevada (CBS SF) — The advancing flames of the Tamarack Fire crossed over into Nevada early Wednesday, forcing voluntary evacuation warnings for several small communities to the west of the Highway 395 corridor. During his Wednesday morning briefing, Operations Section Chief Pat Seekins said the rugged terrain along the Nevada-California state line on the northeastern edge of the massive blaze was challenging for the fire crews. “As we get into the northeast things get a little different, we get into fairly tougher ground,” he said. “Fairly steep and rugged terrain. Some thicker fuels. This fire was very active yesterday. The...
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Wilson, NCwraltechwire.com

Wilson is building an environment for growth – here’s how

WILSON – There is a shelf in my home that showcases a disappointing collection of sad, decrepit plants. I try to have a green thumb, really, I do. I watch videos on watering techniques, I read blogs about sunlight and soil types, and I even subscribe to Better Homes and Gardens. But, at the end of the day, I come home to drooping aloes and withered succulents.
Ocracoke, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

The Ocracoke Fig Festival

Ocracoke will be celebrating the great fig during the weekend of August 5-7. This is the 8th annual Ocracoke Fig Festival. To a plant nerd it is great to hear about any plant, especially an edible, being celebrated. But, to a foodie, this is a once in a lifetime type of event. There are so many different offerings throughout the weekend, not the least of which is celebrated chef, Vivian Howard. She, along with many other amazing chefs on the Island, will be offering dishes at the Savory Side of Figs Dinner on Thursday, August 5. Thursday night’s dinner and most of the rest of the Festival’s events will be held at the Berkeley Barn and the Ocracoke Preservation Society Museum, who is the host and sponsor of the festival.
Washington Statethewashingtondailynews.com

Washington to implement glass recycling program

The City of Washington is set to begin a glass recycling program, with help from an $18,500 grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Environmental Assistance and Customer Service. The grant requires a $3,800 match from the city. Once implemented, the operation cost of the program...
LifestyleThe Spokesman-Review

Water Cooler: Do something different for summer learning

The loss of academic progress for students during summer break, commonly referred to as “summer slide,” “summer brain drain” or “summer setback,” continues to be a hot topic year after year. The concept rose to prominence in the 1980s thanks to a John Hopkins study on students in Baltimore ranging...
EconomyPosted by
Fatherly

List Reveals the Best States to Retire In All Have Something in Common

Planning your retirement (or helping your parents plan their own retirement) is a major process. One of the biggest questions is where you are going to live when you finally retire. While some stay where they are once they retire, many people decide to settle elsewhere for their post-work living, and a new list of the best states to retire in shows that warm weather is key to making a state a great retiring spot.
Aurora, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Filing period winding down for most municipalities

Three people filed as candidates for re-election as the final week of the filing period for most local municipal elections began Monday. Aurora Mayor Clif Williams, Washington Park Commissioner Patrick Nash and Pantego Commissioner Reid Gelderman filed on Monday. The filing period for all Beaufort County municipalities except Belhaven ends at noon on Friday, July 16. Belhaven’s filing period begins July 26 and ends Aug. 13.
Johnston County, NCWALB 10

NC man sets new record after catching 127lb catfish

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - A Johnston County man caught a 127.1 pound blue catfish on Sunday morning at Roanoke River. Rocky Baker, from Four Oaks, with the help of his friend Justin Clifton, from Clayton, caught the fish. Clifton helped Baker get the fish in the boat and on the scales to weigh it.
Travel247wallst.com

The Most Visited National Historic Sites in the US

Share of all NHS recreation visits in 2020: 2.39%. > Share of all NHS recreation visits in 2020: 2.55%. > Share of all NHS recreation visits in 2020: 3.04%. > Share of all NHS recreation visits in 2020: 3.29%. > Location: Pennsylvania. 5. Fort Raleigh. > Recreation visit in...
Chocowinity, NCthewashingtondailynews.com

Chrome and paint shine at Spring Heat Car Show

CHOCOWINITY – Almost 150 cars, trucks, motorcycles and big rigs became the first reason since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for more than 1,500 area residents to pour onto the Chocowinity Middle School grounds to enjoy fresh air, fellowship, and this year’s Spring Heat Car Show. Organizers of the event, a 13-year tradition of the Chocowinity Volunteer Fire Department, said earnings from the event will make up a large part of the funding lost last year, when the event was canceled because of restrictions related to the pandemic.
TravelMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Poster artists remind us what makes national parks worth visiting

- - - Art and conservation have long had a symbiotic relationship. As the National Parks Conservation Association's president, Theresa Pierno, reminds readers in her foreword to "The Art of the National Parks," photos and paintings spurred the protection of some of our country's most beloved natural treasures. After photographer William Henry Jackson and painter Thomas Moran journeyed to northwest Wyoming in 1871 and brought back depictions of astounding landscapes, Congress established the first national park, Yellowstone.
Michigan StateGovernment Technology

'Kardashians' Get Unemployment Thanks to Fraud in Michigan

(TNS) — No one questioned whether Kimberly Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were actual Michigan residents before they received thousands of dollars in Michigan unemployment benefits in May 2020. Kardashian, who filed May 13 from an address in Traverse City, received eight weeks of backdated unemployment pay — more than $7,000...
Arizona Statedfl3cd.org

Arizona audit muddles on with no clear end in sight

Arizona’s partisan election audit is muddling along with no end on the horizon as Republicans in the state Senate and Democratic outside groups battle over the process. The glacial pace of the audit — which state Senate Republicans kicked off in December — was put into sharp relief this week with each side complaining that the other had not provided needed documents related to the count.

Comments / 0

Community Policy