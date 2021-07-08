No longer interim, Nate McMillan now the full-time Atlanta Hawks head coach

The Hawks’ miraculous playoff run may not have ended in glory, but there shouldn’t be anybody in that locker room hanging their head. The potential of this group was realized much earlier than people anticipated, and a lot of that had to do with Trae Young, who very well might have been the star of this year’s postseason, averaging close to 30 points and 10 assists per game. He was simply magnificent at just 22-years-old; he never flinched on some of the biggest stages, and because of that, his new head coach Nate McMillan believes “he will win big.”