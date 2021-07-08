Two Seattle police officers violated policy during Capitol riot, according to investigation

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Office of Police Accountability released the results of its investigation into six Seattle police officers who attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally which eventually evolved into a group storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The OPA found that two officers violated SPD’s policy after photos and videos surfaced showing the officers smiling near the Capitol as people climbed walls and scaffolding.

“That they were direct witnesses to people defiling the seat of American democracy and assaulting fellow law enforcement officers—and did nothing—makes this all the more egregious,” said OPA Director Andrew Myerberg.

The report noted the department’s discipline committee, which included the officers’ chains of command, employment counsel and OPA Director Myerberg, all recommended their employment be terminated.

However, the final decision is up to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and there would need to be additional proceedings before a decision could be made.

The Seattle Police Department released a statement that stated, “Chief Adrian Diaz has been clear that he will hold accountable any SPD officer involved in the insurrection, including disciplinary action up to and including termination. Due process for public personnel who hold a property interest in their employment is governed by both state and federal law. "

Chief Diaz’s office said he would release his disciplinary action within the next 30 days.

OPA’s investigation found three of the officers did not violate SPD policy or do anything illegal by attending the rally.

The report noted their attendance was protected by the First Amendment.

OPA was unable to establish if one employee did anything illegal or violated policy due to a lack of evidence.

The OPA could not exonerate this employee either, ruling their case as “not sustained - inconclusive.”

