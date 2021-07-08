Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Two Seattle police officers violated policy during Capitol riot, according to investigation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ifLJ_0arMY9xI00

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Office of Police Accountability released the results of its investigation into six Seattle police officers who attended former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally which eventually evolved into a group storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The OPA found that two officers violated SPD’s policy after photos and videos surfaced showing the officers smiling near the Capitol as people climbed walls and scaffolding.

“That they were direct witnesses to people defiling the seat of American democracy and assaulting fellow law enforcement officers—and did nothing—makes this all the more egregious,” said OPA Director Andrew Myerberg.

[DOWNLOAD: Free KIRO 7 News app for alerts as news breaks]

The report noted the department’s discipline committee, which included the officers’ chains of command, employment counsel and OPA Director Myerberg, all recommended their employment be terminated.

However, the final decision is up to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, and there would need to be additional proceedings before a decision could be made.

The Seattle Police Department released a statement that stated, “Chief Adrian Diaz has been clear that he will hold accountable any SPD officer involved in the insurrection, including disciplinary action up to and including termination. Due process for public personnel who hold a property interest in their employment is governed by both state and federal law. "

Chief Diaz’s office said he would release his disciplinary action within the next 30 days.

OPA’s investigation found three of the officers did not violate SPD policy or do anything illegal by attending the rally.

The report noted their attendance was protected by the First Amendment.

OPA was unable to establish if one employee did anything illegal or violated policy due to a lack of evidence.

The OPA could not exonerate this employee either, ruling their case as “not sustained - inconclusive.”

[SIGN UP: KIRO 7 Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
46K+
Followers
60K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Opa#Spd#Dc#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Army Lt. Brian Yang found dead near Mount St. Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Army first lieutenant who went missing near Mount St. Helens was found dead Wednesday afternoon at the bottom of a steep drop, authorities said. Brian Yang, 25, was last seen at the Coldwater Trail Head at around 12 p.m. PDT on Sunday, KOIN-TV reported. He was believed to be training for an upcoming Ultra Marathon event, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.
Arkansas StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of Arkansas' ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in May asking U.S. District Judge Jay Moody in Little Rock...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmakers: Parental OK needed for minors to get COVID shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Two Tennessee Republican lawmakers said Wednesday they received assurances that the state's health agency won't vaccinate minors for COVID-19 without parental consent, doubling back on a decades-old provision about children's vaccination rights that was a lightning rod in the firing of the state's top vaccine official.
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tight battle for top two in Seattle mayor’s race

With ballots now in voters’ hands, there are still a lot of undecided people in Seattle’s race for mayor. Voters told us what they want to see in Seattle’s next mayor. “I’d really like to see more involvement with our communities of color. I mean, like really,” said teacher Joyce Jackson.
Edmonds, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video shows moment of U-Haul explosion in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — KIRO 7 obtained dramatic video showing the moment a U-Haul truck exploded in the middle of Edmonds. The incident happened July 6 near the Edmonds Arts Commission. In just seconds, an entire U-Haul moving truck was shredded to smithereens. Video shows metal thrusting throughout a residential neighborhood,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy