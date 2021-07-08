The Truth About Vegan Leather

Like cruelty free makeup, "conscious fashion" has been buzzing. More people are choosing vegan leather over traditional leather, not only in the name of fashion, but because it is more humane and sustainable. Now more than ever before, there is a raised consciousness of how to better protect the environment and reduce the carbon footprint. This can be done by decreasing the amount of energy you use, by shopping locally, recycling, reducing waste, and minimizing the purchase of animal products (via Future Learn).