Suspect arrested after 3 men found dead at Cobb County country club

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in connection the murders of three people found dead at a Cobb County golf course.

Police said the suspect, identified as Bryan Rhoden, was arrested Thursday in Chamblee with the help of a fugitive task force.

Rhoden is being charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. He is being held in the Cobb County Jail.

Within hours of the murder, Rhoden was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department on unrelated charges, including DUI, driving a vehicle without insurance, false identification and more. He bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail on those charges on Tuesday.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox did not comment on whether or not Rhoden had already been identified as a suspect at that time. He did, however, say that investigators developed Rhoden as a suspect within a few days of the crimes.

Rhoden is an up-and-coming rapper who goes by the name B Rod. The manager listed on his Twitter profile confirms Rhoden, also known as B Rod, is his client. The manager adds that he is working on a statement to release.

Police said three men were found dead at the Pinetree Country Club Saturday afternoon.

Police said the club’s golf pro, Gene Siller, was found shot to death near the 10th hole. Two other victims, Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck parked on the green nearby.

Police said Pierson owned the truck and that he is from Topeka, Kansas. According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Valdez is from California and has ties to Los Angeles.

The police report revealed that officers have interviewed more than a dozen witnesses. Channel 2′s Chris Jose reached out to everyone listed, but no one wanted to speak out for fear that the shooter was still on the loose at the time.

Jose was in Kennesaw Thursday afternoon, where neighbors were frustrated ahead of the announcement of Rhoden’s arrest.

Neighbor Darryl Townsend said he wishes police would give more updates.

“That killer had to know this area to get away that fast. There’s no way you can disappear that fast,” Townsend said. “I think (police) should at least let the community know what’s going on.”

Jose talked to Phil Holloway, who spent more than a decade in law enforcement as a former police officer and prosecutor. Holloway isn’t tied to the case, but is following it closely.

“This has a different sort of signature to it. The big question is, why was a man in his late 70s here on business?” Holloway said. “What was the nature of that business? Where was he from? Why did he come to this area?”

Holloway said investigators will be working to learn where the two victims found in the back of the truck were killed.

