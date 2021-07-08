Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

Suspect arrested after 3 men found dead at Cobb County country club

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18FJOc_0arMXxbE00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in connection the murders of three people found dead at a Cobb County golf course.

Police said the suspect, identified as Bryan Rhoden, was arrested Thursday in Chamblee with the help of a fugitive task force.

[NEW DETAILS: Cobb County triple murder suspect bound victims with tape before killing them, warrants show]

Rhoden is being charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. He is being held in the Cobb County Jail.

We’re working to learn more information about Rhoden and his connection to the victims. Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

Within hours of the murder, Rhoden was arrested by the Chamblee Police Department on unrelated charges, including DUI, driving a vehicle without insurance, false identification and more. He bonded out of the DeKalb County Jail on those charges on Tuesday.

Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox did not comment on whether or not Rhoden had already been identified as a suspect at that time. He did, however, say that investigators developed Rhoden as a suspect within a few days of the crimes.

Rhoden is an up-and-coming rapper who goes by the name B Rod. The manager listed on his Twitter profile confirms Rhoden, also known as B Rod, is his client. The manager adds that he is working on a statement to release.

Police said three men were found dead at the Pinetree Country Club Saturday afternoon.

Police said the club’s golf pro, Gene Siller, was found shot to death near the 10th hole. Two other victims, Henry Valdez, 46, and Paul Pierson, 76, were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck parked on the green nearby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Pierson owned the truck and that he is from Topeka, Kansas. According to a police report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Valdez is from California and has ties to Los Angeles.

The police report revealed that officers have interviewed more than a dozen witnesses. Channel 2′s Chris Jose reached out to everyone listed, but no one wanted to speak out for fear that the shooter was still on the loose at the time.

Jose was in Kennesaw Thursday afternoon, where neighbors were frustrated ahead of the announcement of Rhoden’s arrest.

Neighbor Darryl Townsend said he wishes police would give more updates.

“That killer had to know this area to get away that fast. There’s no way you can disappear that fast,” Townsend said. “I think (police) should at least let the community know what’s going on.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jose talked to Phil Holloway, who spent more than a decade in law enforcement as a former police officer and prosecutor. Holloway isn’t tied to the case, but is following it closely.

“This has a different sort of signature to it. The big question is, why was a man in his late 70s here on business?” Holloway said. “What was the nature of that business? Where was he from? Why did he come to this area?”

Holloway said investigators will be working to learn where the two victims found in the back of the truck were killed.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
State
Kansas State
Cobb County, GA
Government
State
California State
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Golf Course#Channel 2 Action News#Dui#The Pinetree Country Club#Wsb Tv News#Channel 2#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
Related
Dekalb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Body found inside DeKalb County house destroyed by large fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that left one person dead and threatened others houses around. DeKalb County fire officials said they were called to the home on Berryside Drive in Lithonia around 5:20 a.m. and they arrived, the flames were so intense that firefighters were unable to enter offensive mode.
Dekalb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Firefighters discover body after fire destroys DeKalb County house

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that left one person dead and threatened others houses around. DeKalb County fire officials said they were called to the home on Berryside Drive in Lithonia around 5:20 a.m. and they arrived, the flames were so intense that firefighters were unable to enter offensive mode.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Employees, customer escape Family Dollar store fire

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out at Family Dollar store Wednesday morning. Crews were on scene at the store on 2178 Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta around 11:30 a.m. Flames and smoke could be see shooting from the store. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned that the...
Maine StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Cocaine disguised as cake seized from vehicle in Maine

A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday. Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. Also seized was $1,900 in cash.
Ohio StatePosted by
WSB Radio

14-year-old girl drowns at Ohio water park

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A 14-year-old girl died Tuesday evening after she was pulled from the water at an Ohio theme park, officials said. Police were called to the Land of Illusion Aqua Adventure Park in Middletown after the teen went under water and did not surface, the Butler County Sheriff's Office said.
Utah StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Utah boy, 9, found dead after being left in hot car

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday after he was left inside a hot car in Utah, authorities said. Police in American Fork responded to a call at 1:33 p.m. MDT after the child was found inside the vehicle, which was parked outside of a business, KSTU reported. Lt. Police spokesperson Josh Christensen said the boy was in the car for up to two hours before he was found, KUTV reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy