“I’m too busy to cook; let me just order in” is a thought we’ve all had one too many times. After a long day at work the last thing you want to do is spend hours prepping and cooking an elaborate dinner. We may want a healthy meal, but let’s be honest: grocery shopping, planning and executing a recipe from start to finish is a lot of work. And by that point the take-out menus just seem easier. Before you grab the Uber Eats app, consider this list of 24 quick dinner ideas that always hit the spot.