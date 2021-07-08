Cancel
Vancouver Joins List of Elite Cities on Formula E Calendar

By Inside Vancouver
insidevancouver.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Canadian E-FEST will have 3 days of festivities around the Formula E race. Canadian promoter OSS Group Inc announced today that it will be organizing an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race as part of a unique 3-day festival in one of Canada’s most beautiful cities. The City of Vancouver will kick off summer by hosting the event during next year’s July long- weekend (June 30-July 2, 2022) in the iconic False Creek area of downtown.

