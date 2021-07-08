Washington 10U All-Stars take title
The Washington Youth Baseball League 10 and under All-Stars won the Tar Heel League district tournament at the McConnell Sports Complex and will advance to the state tournament at the end of July. Front row from left: Lawson Okane, Graham Spivey, Wyatt Shipley, Layton Spivey and Hayes Walker. Middle row: Ross Moore, Alan Hudson, Cooper Sims, Gage Spencer, Colin Crocker and Jaylen Holley. Back row: Coaches Greg Spencer, Jason Shipley, Glenn Crocker and Kelly Spivey. (Submitted photo)www.thewashingtondailynews.com
