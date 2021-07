Charles Barkley says he's an improved golfer and recommends people bet on him at this week's American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Caesars Sportsbook at William Hill is offering a yes/no prop bet on whether Barkley will finish in the top 70 at tournament, which is this week in Stateline, Nevada. The odds on the yes opened at +1,600 but were bet down to +400 in the days leading up to Friday's first round. As of Thursday, 99% of the money bet on the prop was on the yes at Caesars/William Hill, including a $1,900 bet on the yes at +1,400 that was placed June 27 and would pay a net $26,600.