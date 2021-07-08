Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Facebook exec Fidji Simo named new chief of Instacart

By Frederick M. Brown
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17m3kL_0arMXbQU00
Fidji Simo will move from a high ranking position at Facebook to CEO at the delivery firm Instacart /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

High-ranking Facebook executive Fidji Simo put out word on Thursday that she has taken a new job as chief of Instacart grocery delivery service in the gig economy.

Instacart founder and chief Apoorva Mehta confirmed the hire, saying Simo will take the Instacart helm on August 2 as he transitions to chairman of the board.

"I'm so excited to join the Instacart team as CEO, and grateful to Apoorva for the trust he is putting in me," Simo said in a tweet.

San Francisco-based Instacart bills itself as the leading online grocery platform in North America, its shoppers picking up groceries and essentials from nearly 55,000 stores and delivering them across more than 5,500 cities.

"What started as a simple idea when I had nothing to eat but Sriracha in my apartment has transformed the grocery industry," Mehta said in a post.

"Today millions of households across North America depend on us for their weekly shopping."

He contended that Simo has been part of "every big moment" at Facebook during the past decade, leading the app at the core of the leading social network.

Simo, who was born in France, grew up in a family that made its living by fishing, giving her a strong work ethic and an appreciation for the power of food to bring people together, Mehta maintained.

"Iâve been blown away by her capabilities as a leader," Mehta.

"Fidji will simply be a better CEO than me for Instacartâs coming years."

Instacart last month announced its expansion to Quebec, operating in French there instead of English.

"Weâre proud to introduce Instacartâs first-ever French-language experience in Quebec," Instacart retail vice president Chris Rogers said at the time.

Online shopping soared during the pandemic as people avoided real-world stores.

As head of Facebook app, Simo was involved in features or offerings involving games, dating, news, marketplace, groups and more.

"Instacart has transformed the way people eat and solved a truly essential need for millions of families like my own â access to food,â Simo said in a release.

"Iâm excited to work with the talented teams at Instacart, as well as our retail partners, to reimagine the future of grocery, and create a world where everyone has access to the food they love and more time to enjoy it together."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instacart Getty Images#Sriracha#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Businessbostonagentmagazine.com

Knox Financial names new chief growth officer

Matt Marra has been tapped to lead Knox Financial’s national expansion as chief growth officer, the company recently announced. Under his leadership as the company’s vice president of growth, Marra, who joined the company in May 2020, helped launch Knox in cities across Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Arizona and Texas. He was also instrumental in hiring across six states, as well as growing the company’s investments properties portfolio.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Kroger Names New Investor Relations Chief

The Kroger Co. has named a new head of investor relations. Rob Quast, who joined Kroger in 2013 as a financial manager in the corporate accounting department, has been promoted to the role, the company announced. "Rob is a seasoned financial professional and respected leader within Kroger," said Gary Millerchip,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Former Facebook exec urges the company to be more transparent

In his first TV interview since leaving Facebook, former vice president of partnerships strategy Brian Boland reacts to President Biden’s statement that the platform is “killing people.” He says he quit Facebook partly because the company wasn’t doing enough to understand what it has built. “It can impact communities large and small in ways that we don’t understand,” he says.
BusinessSilicon Republic

Former Disney exec becomes New Relic’s chief data officer

As well as her work at Disney, Anita Lynch also led enterprise teams for major tech brands such as Apple, Yahoo and Amazon. New Relic has announced a number of executive promotions, including former Disney executive, Anita Lynch. Lynch will be the cloud-based company’s new chief data officer, having previously...
POTUSFortune

Sheryl Sandberg, Fidji Simo, and the power of women at Facebook

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Shonda Rhimes inks an even bigger deal with Netflix, SoftBank invests in Clear Finance, and the women of Facebook have a big news day. Have a relaxing weekend!. - Unfriended? According...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Instacart Appoints Board Member Fidji Simo To Chief Executive Officer And Announces Founder And Current CEO Apoorva Mehta Will Serve As Executive Chairman Of The Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart, the North American leader in online grocery, today announced that it has appointed Fidji Simo as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 2, reporting to Instacart's Board of Directors. Simo, who joined Instacart's Board of Directors in January 2021, is a consumer technology industry veteran, having spent more than 15 years leading the operations, strategy and product development for some of the world's leading businesses. Apoorva Mehta, Instacart's Founder and current CEO, will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, and will also report to Instacart's Board of Directors.
Businessdrugstorenews.com

Instacart appoints new CEO

Instacart has named former Facebook executive Fidji Simo to be its new chief executive officer. Simo joined Instacart’s board of directors seven months ago and transitions to the lead post while Apoorva Mehta, Instacart’s founder and current CEO, transitions to executive chairman of the board. Simo comes from a role...
Businessgeekwire.com

Tech Moves: Edifecs names new CEO; Absci adds execs ahead of IPO; and more

— Biotech company Absci, which filed to go public last week, added Nikhil Goel as chief business officer and Sarah Korman as general counsel. Goel was previously an investment banker working with biotech companies. Most recently, he was a director at Credit Suisse working on mergers and acquisitions. Goel is based in New York.
San Francisco, CAwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Instacart Appoints Fidji Simo CEO as Founder Steps Aside

Apoorva Mehta, who founded Instacart a decade ago and guided the company through an online grocery revolution it helped to enable, said July 8 he would step aside as the company’s CEO while Fidji Simo, a high-ranking and influential executive at Facebook, prepares to succeed him. Simo, who currently serves...
Businessbeckersspine.com

Camber Spine names new sales exec in US

Spine device company Camber Spine named Greg Reiswig as vice president of sales in the Western U.S., according to a July 7 news release. Mr. Reiswig has 30 years of experience in medical device sales and previously worked for Smith + Nephew, DePuy, Kyphon, U.S. Spine, Affirmative Solutions, Medysset and Desert Medical Specialists. He said he was drawn to the company's innovations and team when he joined.
Businessmartechseries.com

Quantcast Furthers Commitment to Privacy; Names New Chief Privacy Officer

Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, announced the addition of Min-Jae Lee, JD, as its Chief Privacy Officer reporting to Ileana Falticeni, Quantcast General Counsel. Lee joins Quantcast from The Trade Desk and will be responsible for driving Quantcast’s privacy-first approach and helping brands and publishers manage consumer consent. “Min-Jae...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Nordstrom promotes veteran exec to chief HR role

Nordstrom is putting a familiar face in the position of chief human resources officer (CHRO). The luxury department store retailer is naming Farrell Redwine as its new CHRO. She will join the executive team and report to Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom. Redwine joined Nordstrom in 2016, and has held various...
InternetArkansas Online

Facebook filing targets FTC chief

WASHINGTON -- Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from decisions on whether to continue the agency's antitrust case against the social network giant, saying that past public criticism of the company's market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Facebook...
Texas Statechainstoreage.com

Costco pilots same-day grocery delivery with Uber

Uber is announcing its second major grocery delivery partnership of the week. Costco has entered a delivery pilot with 25 locations across the state of Texas, enabling its members to have their groceries delivered within hours, if not minutes, with Uber and Uber Eats. The initial pilot stores are located in the Dallas, Austin, and Houston markets. Over the coming weeks, seven additional Costco stores will be available to Uber users via the Uber and Uber Eats mobile apps.
BusinessInman.com

Attom names veteran finance exec Lionel Etrillard as new CFO

Attom Data Solutions has tapped 27-year finance industry veteran Lionel Etrillard as its new chief financial officer, according to an announcement on Tuesday. As CFO, Etrillard will oversee Attom’s financial strategic vision, which includes financial planning, accounting and compliance. “As Attom continues its growth and expansion, an experienced, forward-thinking financial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy