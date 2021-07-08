Cancel
Traffic Accidents

Saint Alphonsus makes the right call to require COVID-19 vaccines for its employees

Idaho Statesman
 13 days ago

It only makes sense that Trinity Health, the parent company of Saint Alphonsus Health System, which is charged with public health, would announce that it’s requiring all of its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The national health system is also requiring all of its contractors and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated.

Related
Virginia Statewymt.com

VHHA statement supporting COVID-19 vaccination requirements for Virginia hospital and health system employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) issued the following statement Monday supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for health care workers. “When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, the VHHA and its members strongly encouraged all Virginians, particularly hospital and health system employees, to get vaccinated against...
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

VHHA backs COVID-19 vaccination requirement for healthcare workers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is supporting COVID-19 vaccine requirements for healthcare workers. “When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released, the VHHA and its members strongly encouraged all Virginians, particularly hospital and health system employees, to get vaccinated against COVID-19,” the...
New York City, NYb3cnewswire.com

Almost 70% of Doctors Say Covid-19 Vaccine Rates Would Be Higher If They Could Administer to Their Own Patients, New Survey Shows

Sermo’s COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey suggests patients would be more open to vaccine if received from a physician they know and trust. NEW YORK, NY, July 20, 2021 / B3C newswire / -- With variants on the rise and the continued need for vaccinations, a new global survey of physicians finds that many doctors believe that they may be the key to boosting vaccination rates as they are an important source of information, comfort, and reassurance for COVID-19 vaccine-reluctant patients. In Sermo’s most recent COVID-19 Real Time Barometer survey, nearly 70% of physicians said that if they could administer the vaccine to reluctant patients themselves, they believe patients would feel more comfortable about getting vaccinated. Additionally, nearly half of physicians surveyed said that their ability to discuss the benefits of vaccination and answer patient’s questions during appointments could help increase patients’ willingness to get vaccinated.
Public HealthAZFamily

Banner Health employees will be required to be vaccinated by November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Starting Nov. 1, most employees with Banner Health will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on condition of employment. On Monday, US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra signed a renewal of the determination that a "public health emergency" exists due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
South Bend, INWNDU

COVID-19 vaccine required for all Saint Joseph Health System colleagues

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Trinity Health, which runs Saint Joseph Health System, is now requiring all employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employees must submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 21. Release from Saint Joseph Health System:. Trinity Health today announced effective immediately, the national health system will require...
Wilmington, DEdelawarebusinessnow.com

Saint Francis’ parent makes Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory

Saint Francis parent Trinity Health announced that effective immediately, the nationwide health ministry will require all colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities to be vaccinated against Covid-19. A release stated that individuals not getting vaccinations for anything other than religious or health reasons...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Idaho StateUS News and World Report

Idaho Lieutenant Governor Keeps Focus on Vaccine Mandates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, acting governor with Gov. Brad Little out of the state, on Tuesday sent what she called a formal inquiry to the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare concerning private health care businesses requiring their employees get COVID-19 vaccines. McGeachin,...

