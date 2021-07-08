COVID-19 outbreak reported in Woodford Co., linked to church

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in Woodford County, and it is likely linked to a recent church gathering in the area.

Health officials say at least 40 people have tested positive for the virus in Woodford County in the past two weeks, the majority of which were not vaccinated.

The Woodford County Health Department says they are only aware of one person in this group of people that are hospitalized from the virus. Most have symptoms generally associated with COVID-19, including fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Public Health Director Cassie Prather says they are doing genomic sequencing to determine if this is the Delta variant. She says the health department is concerned about how quickly the virus will spread.

Health officials did not specify the church involved in the outbreak.

"This just goes to show you that this can happen anywhere," said Cassie Prather, Public Health Director for the Woodford County Health Department.

Woodford County has the highest vaccine rates in Kentucky, at 65 percent.

Courtesy of Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard

But, Prather said, the county continues to encourage unvaccinated people to receive the shots.

"Our work isn't done," she said. "There's still a risk out there and the risk of being infected far outweighs any kind of risk that could be associated with getting the vaccine."