Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodford County, KY

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Woodford Co., linked to church

By Jordan Mickle, Katherine Collins
Posted by 
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ou5a_0arMXQfN00

A COVID-19 outbreak has been reported in Woodford County, and it is likely linked to a recent church gathering in the area.

Health officials say at least 40 people have tested positive for the virus in Woodford County in the past two weeks, the majority of which were not vaccinated.

The Woodford County Health Department says they are only aware of one person in this group of people that are hospitalized from the virus. Most have symptoms generally associated with COVID-19, including fever, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Public Health Director Cassie Prather says they are doing genomic sequencing to determine if this is the Delta variant. She says the health department is concerned about how quickly the virus will spread.

Health officials did not specify the church involved in the outbreak.

"This just goes to show you that this can happen anywhere," said Cassie Prather, Public Health Director for the Woodford County Health Department.

Woodford County has the highest vaccine rates in Kentucky, at 65 percent.

Courtesy of Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard

But, Prather said, the county continues to encourage unvaccinated people to receive the shots.

"Our work isn't done," she said. "There's still a risk out there and the risk of being infected far outweighs any kind of risk that could be associated with getting the vaccine."

Comments / 0

LEX18 News

LEX18 News

2K+
Followers
897
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
Woodford County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Woodford County, KY
Health
State
Kentucky State
County
Woodford County, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Outbreak#Woodford Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Kentucky StatePosted by
LEX18 News

Kentucky overdose rates among highest in nation

Nationwide, overdose deaths increased to a record 93,000 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to preliminary data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Kentucky, there were 1,369 overdose deaths in 2019 and 2,104 deaths in 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy